Stephen King sets release date, plot details for new novel, “The Outsider”

Stephen King doesn’t stop. He just released the novel “Sleeping Beauties,” written with his son Owen King last September, and he’s already got another book on the horizon: “The Outsider,” announced last August.

“The Outsider” now has a release date, May 22. His publisher, Scribner, released a synopsis of the plot yesterday:

An unspeakable crime. A confounding investigation. At a time when the King brand has never been stronger, he has delivered one of his most unsettling and compulsively readable stories. An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad. As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.

Will you read the next King tome? It’s supposed to clock in at 578 pages, so it’s bound to be a great summer read. Remember summer? That thing where it’s warm and not snowing? Yeah. I remember that. Sounds nice.