The Weekender, Dec. 22-24: Your white Christmas dreams will come true

It’s a bit of an abbreviated weekend in terms of things to do — there just happens to be a little thing called Christmas happening this Sunday and Monday. There’s also some snowy weather that’ll be rolling in starting Friday evening, so it’s undoubtedly going to be a cozy night, whether you’re staying home or going out.

In Bangor Friday night, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts two neat event — Cello Fest, set for 4 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by the Heather Pierson Jazz Trio. Elsewhere, two of Bangor’s finest rockers — When Particles Collide and Fan Jones — perform at Paddy Murphy’s; it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and the Tyler Healy Band plays at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, Indigo plays at Nocturnem, Rock Revelation plays a holiday party at the Penobscot Pourhouse, and Jonesville is set for the Sea Dog.

In Portland, there’s loads of stuff to do on Friday night, including Spencer Albee, Zach Jones and the Red Eye Flight Crew and Elle Belle at Port City Music Hall, Gorilla Finger at Portland House of Music, local EDM with Ace Hood, Wisdom and HVZE at Empire, Portland songbirds Sara Hallie Richardson, Megan Jo Wilson and Sara Cox at One Longfellow, and rockers Heavy Necker, Drive Train and Fat Knuckle Freddy at Geno’s. There’s also a record release show for Million Dollar Lounge with guests Bleach Day, Flower Shop and the Doug Quaids at Space Gallery, and for a more low-key affair, Clara Junken, Junco and Sassquatch are at Blue. On Saturday, there’s Model Airplane’s Quistmas Spectacular and Portland House of Music, there’s standup comedy with Mel Harris at Empire, and Gary Wittner and the RJ Miller Group perform at Blue.

Turning to movies, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” continues to dominate the box office, while another big Hollywood movie, “The Greatest Showman,” also opens. And, in a blockbuster weekend for WWE stars turned actors, both the remake of “Jumanji” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and “Ferdinand,” featuring the voice of John Cena, open this weekend. At your local indie cinema, “The Disaster Artist,” “3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Downsizing” all screen at Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville. And if you’re really feeling more like a holiday movie, there’s a free screening of “Elf” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast.

If, however, leaving the confines of your cozy holiday home does not sound appealing to you, there’s lots of fun stuff hitting streaming services this weekend — if you haven’t already watched new shows like “The Crown” or “The Grand Tour.” “Peaky Blinders” season four and “Fuller House” season three both go up on Netflix, and, on Christmas Day, “Planet Earth II” (with my beloved David Attenborough) also goes up on Netflix — surely something the whole family can enjoy.

Happy holidays to all our constant readers. Check back next week for the scoop on what’s happening for New Year’s Eve, all over the state!