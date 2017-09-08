Red balloons from ‘IT’ are popping up all over the world — not just in Bangor

Bangor, Stephen King
By

As the “IT” film enters theaters, moviegoers are getting into the spirit of the movie by planting one of the story’s iconic images — the red balloons Pennywise “gives” out — in various places. Mostly storm drains, of course, but anywhere they’re bound to have a scary effect, really.

We’ve seen plenty of them around Maine, of course, since Maine’s the setting for the film. But as “IT” becomes a bona fide pop culture phenomenon, the balloons have spread.

Here’s one outside Philadephia:

Mientras tanto en Pensilvania…. 🤡🤡🤡😱😱 #cabronazi #it #payaso #pennywise #Pensilvania

on

Another in Tennessee:

#IT #universityofmemphis #stephenking #horror #weallfloatdownhere #youllfloattoo 🎈

on

A couple in California:

Oh hell to the no!!! #it #redballoon #sewer #pennywise

on

Billings, Montana:

Photo by George Pusey

And beyond that, around the world, including Italy:

He's back! #it #stephenking #horror

on

And Santiago, Chile, with some very enthusiastic King fans…

Photo by Sam Chase

We can probably all agree, however, that not much beats the red balloon right here in Bangor:

Man, that’s creepy.

Emily Burnham

