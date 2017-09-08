Red balloons from ‘IT’ are popping up all over the world — not just in Bangor

As the “IT” film enters theaters, moviegoers are getting into the spirit of the movie by planting one of the story’s iconic images — the red balloons Pennywise “gives” out — in various places. Mostly storm drains, of course, but anywhere they’re bound to have a scary effect, really.
We’ve seen plenty of them around Maine, of course, since Maine’s the setting for the film. But as “IT” becomes a bona fide pop culture phenomenon, the balloons have spread.
Here’s one outside Philadephia:
Another in Tennessee:
A couple in California:
Billings, Montana:
And beyond that, around the world, including Italy:
And Santiago, Chile, with some very enthusiastic King fans…
We can probably all agree, however, that not much beats the red balloon right here in Bangor: