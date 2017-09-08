Red balloons from ‘IT’ are popping up all over the world — not just in Bangor

As the “IT” film enters theaters, moviegoers are getting into the spirit of the movie by planting one of the story’s iconic images — the red balloons Pennywise “gives” out — in various places. Mostly storm drains, of course, but anywhere they’re bound to have a scary effect, really.

We’ve seen plenty of them around Maine, of course, since Maine’s the setting for the film. But as “IT” becomes a bona fide pop culture phenomenon, the balloons have spread.

Here’s one outside Philadephia:

Mientras tanto en Pensilvania…. 🤡🤡🤡😱😱 #cabronazi #it #payaso #pennywise #Pensilvania A post shared by Cabronazi (@cabronazi) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Another in Tennessee:

#IT #universityofmemphis #stephenking #horror #weallfloatdownhere #youllfloattoo 🎈 A post shared by Ryan Harber (@electrichead1981) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

A couple in California:

Oh hell to the no!!! #it #redballoon #sewer #pennywise A post shared by Rick Sforza (@ricksforza) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Billings, Montana:

And beyond that, around the world, including Italy:

He's back! #it #stephenking #horror A post shared by teo_72 (@teo_72) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

And Santiago, Chile, with some very enthusiastic King fans…

We can probably all agree, however, that not much beats the red balloon right here in Bangor: