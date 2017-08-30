Who put Pennywise’s red balloon in Stephen King’s window? It wasn’t King himself.

Bangor, Stephen King
By

Man, that’s creepy.

We noted on Monday that at some point over the weekend, a red balloon — the symbol of Pennywise from “IT” — appeared in one of the front windows of Stephen King’s house on West Broadway in Bangor.

We assumed Mr. King put the balloon there himself. When we asked him, though, he said it wasn’t him.

“I wasn’t the one who hung the balloon!” said King, via an email Tuesday night. “Tabby and I are visiting with friends and relatives in the western part of the state. Not sure who did, but I don’t mind.”

Which begs the question, of course — who did put it in there?
Who, indeed?
… Want a balloon, Georgie?
Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.