Who put Pennywise’s red balloon in Stephen King’s window? It wasn’t King himself.

We noted on Monday that at some point over the weekend, a red balloon — the symbol of Pennywise from “IT” — appeared in one of the front windows of Stephen King’s house on West Broadway in Bangor.

We assumed Mr. King put the balloon there himself. When we asked him, though, he said it wasn’t him.

“I wasn’t the one who hung the balloon!” said King, via an email Tuesday night. “Tabby and I are visiting with friends and relatives in the western part of the state. Not sure who did, but I don’t mind.”

Which begs the question, of course — who did put it in there?

Who, indeed?

… Want a balloon, Georgie?