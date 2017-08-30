Waterfront Concerts owner has purchased downtown Old Town building for new music venue

According to the minutes from last week’s meeting of the City Council for the City of Old Town, Waterfront Concerts owner Alex Gray has purchased the building at 283 Main St. in downtown Old Town, with plans to renovate it and turn it into a music venue.

The building was formerly the home of Kingman’s, a live music venue that closed in late 2013. Before that, it was the location of another short-lived music venue called The Dime, and prior to that it was for many years the home of Number Ten North Main, also known as the Wel-Com-Inn, a bar that closed in 2007. The building has been empty for approximately four years and has fallen into disrepair.

According to a story published by the Penobscot Times, the building was seized by the City of Old Town in April of this year, for unpaid property taxes. The City accepted Gray’s bid of $25,000 for the purchase of the building.

Gray has not been available for comment regarding his purchase of the building or his intentions for the property, but in the Penobscot Times story it was stated that Gray’s offer was accepted in executive session. According to documents Gray filed, he intends to develop the building as a live music venue and nightclub, which would host around 50 performances per year, and would employ up to 20 people. Renovations are likely to begin immediately, according to the Penobscot Times story.

Other details, such as a proposed opening date or name for the venue, are not known.

Waterfront Concerts currently books live music, stand up comedy and other shows at venues across the state, including the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, the Maine State Pier and Aura in Portland.