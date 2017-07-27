Are you ready to get freaked out? The official trailer for the “IT” movie is here

Happy Thursday, Derry — I mean, Bangor. There’s a terrifying clown waiting in the sewer for you.

The official trailer for the “IT” movie just dropped today, and yes, it’s as scary as you expect it to be, expanding upon the things seen in the teaser trailer released in March, and adding even more creepy stuff to try to not think about as you fall asleep. Thanks for the nightmare fuel, Stephen King.

Let’s talk about all the little Bangor — I mean, Derry — references in this thing, shall we? The street signs? The license plates? The rocky stream that looks juuuuuuuust like the Kenduskeag? What else do you see?

“IT” hits theaters on Sept. 8. The film is part one of a planned two-part adaptation of King’s horror classic; part one is about the Loser’s Club as kids, and part two will presumably be about them as adults.