Final round of American Folk Festival performers announced

The American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront announced the final six performers set for this year’s festival, slated for Aug. 25-27.

They include:

The Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band, UMaine’s 100-person strong marching band that will kick off this year’s festival with a parade through the grounds.

Oudyano, a duo comprised of Kuwaiti musician Issam Rafea, who plays the Syrian oud, and Steven Hobert, a pianist who draws from American jazz and roots music.

Tarniriik, an Inuit throat singing duo comprised of 12-year-old Samanatha Piujuq and 11-year-old Cailyn Nanauq DeGrand, who hail from Ottawa, Canada, although the tradition itself originated along the Arctic Sea.

Becky Hill, a flatfoot dancer who has won numerous flatfoot competitions through the country.

Riley Baugus, an old time American banjo player and singer who provided the music for the film “Cold Mountain.”

Samuel James, a Maine native and blues music master, who will lead one of the Festival’s popular talk/demo sessions on “Songs of Justice, Songs of Spirit” on the Saturday of the Festival.

These artists join previously announced performers Selwyn Birchwood (blues); Cora Harvey Armstrong (Gospel); Les Poules a Colin (Quebecois); C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Lousiana Band (zydeco); Las Cafeteras (Angeleno); Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald (Celtic); Doug Moreland (Western Swing); Rhythm Future Quartet (Jazz Manouche); Culture featuring Kenyatta Hill (Roots Reggae); and RAM (Haitian Roots).