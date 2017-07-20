5 Things To Do This Weekend, July 21-23: Homegrown is the way it should be

1. On Friday night in Bangor, River City Cinema screens the 70s blockbuster classic “Jaws” starting at sundown in Pickering Square, while over on the riverside, country singer Sam Hunt performs at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with guests Maren Morris, Chris Jansen and Ryan Follese. Also that evening, the Focus Group offers a night of improv comedy starting at 8 p.m. at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, rockers Circus are at Paddy’s, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and the Tyler Healy Band are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, it’s day one of the two-day Rise Above Fest at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with tons of metal and hard rock bands all day leading up to headliner Shinedown on Saturday (KORN is on Sunday). Later that night, there’s a bunch of great Maine songwriters including Will Bradford, Sea Level, Joel Thetford and Josh Madore at the Central Gallery; the Brad Hutchinson Project is at Paddy’s, singer Stesha Cano is at Nocturnem, Sygnal to Noise is at the Sea Dog, and the Skyliners Big Band is at the Next Generation Theatre.

2. Friday night in Portland, there’s another edition of the Versus DJ Night at Port City Music Hall, pitting hits from the 80s against the 90s. There’s also the Mighty Mighty Bosstones with Sonic Libido and Battery Steele at Aura, there’s hip hop artist Thommy Kane at Portland House of Music, punk bands Johnny Cremains and the Tarantula Brothers at Empire, reggae band Revibe at Bayside Bowl, and the Band Apollo at Slab Pizza. On Saturday, two titans of indie rock — Spoon and the New Pornographers — play with local hero Jeff Beam at the State Theatre. There’s also the Hot 104.7 Listener Appreciation Night at Aura, there’s Maine metal with Shabti, Churchburn, Plagues and Imipolex at Empire, singer-songwriter Rob Duquette plays a record release show for his new album at One Longfellow Square, Zeme Libre and Gorilla Finger Dub are at Bunker Brewing, and rock queen Bebe Buell’s birthday bash is at Portland House of Music, with her band the Rebel Souls. On Sunday, Xavier Rudd, Emmanuel Jal and Christina Holmes are at Port City, and the Stray Birds with Brian Dunne are at One Longfellow Square.

3. In Belfast, the brand-new Crosby Center performance space, which opened two weekends ago, hosts its first official show, with roots ensembles the Mammals and Sassafras Stomp set for Friday night. In Rockland, the By The Bay Jazz Trio is at Rock City Coffee, and there’s a night of comedy with Ian Stuart and guests at Trackside Station. On Saturday, Willy Off the Pickle Boat is set for Rock City in Rockland, and Living Room Circus is at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont.

4. This Sunday is the State of Maine’s annual Open Farm Day, a chance for folks of all ages to explore Maine’s hundreds of farms of all stripes, from way up north to way down south. The BDN published a handy dandy guide to all the many farms all over the place where you can pick some berries, hang out with some animals, learn a new technique or about farming practices, or just enjoy experiencing our thriving agricultural culture here in Maine.

5. We’re at peak summer theater here in Maine. In the Bangor area, there are several fun shows to enjoy — Ten Bucks Theatre’s first weekend of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is set for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Indian Trail Park in Brewer. Also this weekend, the annual Broadway and Beyond show, a fundraiser for Partners for Peace (formerly Spruce Run), a Broadway musical review, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Universal Fellowship in Orono. A bit further afield, Opera House Arts presents the beloved musical “The Fantasticks” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stonington Opera House. In Belfast, Cold Comfort Theatre presents the old-timey classic “Tintypes” outside in Wales Park, off Main Street in Belfast, with shows at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. And don’t forget — Penobscot Theatre’s Dramatic Academy presents the musical “The Addams Family,” as performed by some talented kids, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bangor Opera House.