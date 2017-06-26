Brantley Gilbert set for September concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor

Brantley Gilbert at the Cross Insurance Center in 2014. BDN File Photo.

Country artist Brantley Gilbert has been added to the summer lineup at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Gilbert will perform on Friday, Sept. 8, with guests Tyler Farr and Luke Combs. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 30.

Gilbert has released two platinum-selling albums of country rock, including 2014’s “Just As I Am” and “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” released in January of this year. Gilbert’s hit singles include “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” and “Bottoms Up.” He last performed in Maine in February of this year, at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland; before that, he played at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in Sept. 2014.

