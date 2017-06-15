Queens of the Stone Age set for October concert at the State Theatre in Portland

Concerts
By

Queens of the Stone Age, the critically acclaimed and top selling hard rock band, announced on Thursday that it would be playing a concert on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the State Theatre in Portland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22 via Ticketmaster.

QOTSA last played in Maine in the summer of 2014, with a concert at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The intimate State Theatre, at just over 1600 seats, is a much smaller venue than other venues the band is playing on this tour, including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Agannis Arena.

QOTSA announced this week its new album, “Villains,” the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s “… Like Clockwork.” The first single off the album, “The Way You Used To Do,” came out this afternoon.

Emily Burnham

