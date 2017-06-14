Five more artists announced for 2017 American Folk Festival

American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront organizers announced on Wednesday five more artists for the 2017 edition of the festival, set for Aug. 25-27. They are:

Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald: Celtic artists, who blend Gaelic song with the traditional sound of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia fiddle.

Doug Moreland and the Flying Armadillos: An accomplished musician who leads his Texan/Western swing group The Flying Armadillos, Moreland is also a chainsaw carver. He will bring his full band to Bangor: twin fiddles, upright bass fiddle, swing guitar, mandolin, and drums.

Rhythm Future Quartet: This group works to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive. Named for a Django Reinhardt tune, the group performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions.

Culture: A harmonic reggae band from the 1970s. Culture’s legendary “Two Sevens Clash” was reggae album of the year in 1977 and was named by Rolling Stone as one of the coolest magazines of all time. Culture is touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that album.

RAM: A Haitian band, based in the city of Port-au-Prince, and is described by its founder as “Vodou rock ‘n roots.” Firmly rooted in a city that has seen much political upheaval, RAM has been a target of regime censorship, and has continued to be a voice for the people of Haiti throughout upheaval and change. One of the prominent bands in the mizik rasin musical movement, the band incorporates traditional Vodou lyrics and instruments, such as rara horns into modern styles. The band performs in Haitian Creole, French, and English.

These artists join previously announced performers Selwyn Birchwood (blues); Cora Harvey Armstrong (Gospel); Les Poules a Colin (Quebecois); C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Lousiana Band (zydeco); and Las Cafeteras (Angeleno).