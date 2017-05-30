Eric Church set for September concert in Bangor; Trey Anastasio set for Portland

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Tuesday announced one more concert for its 2017 season: country superstar Eric Church, who will perform on Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets for the early fall concert will go on sale on Friday, June 9 via Ticketmaster.

Also recently announced for September is Phish frontman Trey Anastasio and his band, which will perform on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Tickets for that show are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Eric Church is known for his blend of country, rock, blues and even a little bit of heavy metal. “The Outsiders” was the best-selling country album of 2014 and even found its way into the year-end best of lists of non-country publications like Rolling Stone and Spin, and his newest album, “Mr. Misunderstood,” came out in November 2015. On this tour, Church will have no opener, and will play two sets by himself. Church’s concert is also only the second country show for the 2017 season at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, after Sam Hunt on July 21.

A founding member of rock band Phish, Anastasio has released eight solo albums and is part of the trio Oysterhead with Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland. He has received Grammy nominations for both his recordings with Phish and his solo work. Anastasio’s newest solo album, “Traveler,” will be released on Oct. 16.