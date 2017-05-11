Elton John to play two concerts in Maine this fall

Waterfront Concerts announced on Thursday morning that legendary singer-songwriter Elton John will perform two concerts in both Bangor and Portland this fall.

John will bring his Wonderful Crazy Night Tour to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, and to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets ($46-$159) for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster.

Elton John, 70 is among the most popular and well-known musicians of the past 50 years, with more than 300 million records sold worldwide, seven number one albums and more than 50 top forty hits, including “Daniel,” “Honky Cat,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” His most recent album, “Wonderful Crazy Night,” came out last year. This will be John’s first concert in Bangor; he has played in Portland before.