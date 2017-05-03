Finally, the first trailer for the new “The Dark Tower” movie is here

Finally, after years of production delays, months of speculation, weeks of worry about when we’d finally see some real footage, we have a real trailer for the upcoming film based on Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” series. Starring Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, the Gunslinger, and Matthew McConaughey as The Man in Black, the film adaptation isn’t so much a version of the books as it is a sequel to them. Jake Chambers and Roland still travel across the desert together, pursued by The Man in Black, but certain other elements are very different, according to press surrounding the film.

What do you think? I’m totally sold on casting Idris and Matthew as King’s eternal foes, but I’m less sold on the overall look and feel of this trailer. It doesn’t give me the heebie jeebies like the “IT” trailer did, nor does it make me stratospherically happy like all things “Game of Thrones.” I am happy to be proven wrong, of course.

“The Dark Tower” hits theaters on Aug. 4.