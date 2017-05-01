Alt-rock band Guster to play Thompson’s Point, host Casco Bay cruise and kayak concert expeditions

Concerts
By

The band Guster performs at the Bangor Waterfront in 2013. Pictured are from left Adam Gardner, Ryan Miller and Luke Reynolds. Photo by Gabor Degre.

Alt-rock band Guster, who for the past 25 years have been one of the most popular bands to hail from New England, and whose co-lead guitarist and singer Adam Gardner has lived in Portland for nearly 15 years, will play a series of unique shows over the course of an August weekend this weekend.

The “Guster on the Ocean” experience begins on Friday, Aug. 11, aboard the Casco Bay Ferry, which will cruise around the bay, and will feature Guster playing a concert for 200 fans of the band.

Then, on Aug. 12, the band will play a full concert at Thompson’s Point in Portland, with local guests the Ghost of Paul Revere, Spencer Albee and the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra. Tickets for this Saturday concert are all $40 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Finally, the weekend wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 13, with a kayaking trip from the Portland waterfront to a secluded location on the Casco Bay, where Guster will perform an intimate acoustic set.

While tickets for the Aug. 12 concert are available for the general public, tickets for the boat cruise and kayak expedition will only be available to people that have already bought tickets for that Aug. 12 concert by Friday, June 30. Those ticketholders will be able to enter a lottery to purchase tickets to the Friday and Sunday expeditions. More information will be available online at statetheatreportland.com.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.