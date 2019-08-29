The Weekender, Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Labor as little as you can this weekend

Happy Labor Day, y’all. This weekend in Bangor, on Friday night, folk duo October Gold plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus, rock band Livid Orange is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Quiet the Giants play at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, the 11th annual all-ages PUNKFEST takes over a farm in Eddington, featuring 10 punk and hardcore bands, a video game contest and more; visit the Facebook page for direction. That evening, in Bangor, there’s the monthly contradance at 8 p.m. at the UU Church, jam band Smoked Salmon plays at Paddy’s, and songwriter Adam Ouelette is at the Sea Dog. On Labor Day itself, Bangor’s annual Five Mile Road Race kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Park & Rec HQ on Main Street.

Down in Portland, this weekend brings Ghostland, a two-day festival headlined by beloved Maine folk band the Ghost of Paul Revere, who performs Friday night at Port City Music Hall. Also on Friday, Thompson’s Point hosts Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty, The Stuff You Should Know podcast does a live taping at the State Theatre, and Flogging Molly and Social Distortion play at the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook. Elsewhere, Vermont bands Lahnah and Yellowfront are joined by local guests at the Space Gallery, and the David Bromberg Quintet plays the first of two nights at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, Ghostland continues at Thompson’s Point with lots of bands including Rayland Baxter and Sister Sparrow; there’s a hip hop show at the Maine Savings Pavilion featuring Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and guests; Five of the Eyes, Ogre and Dark River Rising are at Empire, rock bands Shellshag and Lung are joined by local bands Haru Bangs and An Anderson at the Apohadion; and Geno’s hosts local punk bands the Gamma Goochies, El Grande and Elvirus Outsider.

Labor Day weekend is always packed full of special events. Even though the summer isn’t actually over until Sept. 23, Labor Day is usually a kick in the butt to Mainers to really do all that necessary summery stuff before it’s too late. This weekend brings two classic Maine fairs: the Blue Hill Fair, and the Harmony Free Fair, both of which feature agricultural demos, food, rides, fireworks and more. Feeling like a couple of brewskis? On Saturday, there’s the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival, starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Skowhegan, featuring loads of Maine breweries. Perhaps you’re peckish? The Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday in that beautiful Washington County town, with all the delicious Maine seafood you can eat. Want to listen to great music? The Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick is set for Thursday-Sunday featuring headliners Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Rhonda Vincent, the Grascals and lots of others. And if you like big boats and you cannot lie, the Camden Windjammer Festival is set for Friday and Saturday in Camden.

New in movie theaters this weekend is the heartwarming road movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” while on TV, Netflix premieres its television adaptation of Jim Henson’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and Amazon premieres its very odd-looking Victorian fairy adventure series “Carnival Row.”