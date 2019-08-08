The Weekender, Aug. 9-11: Hot diggity dog!

On Friday in Bangor, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Cinema Club at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Band Apollo is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Adam Babcock is at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah performs at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. At Queen City Cinema Club, there’s Maine hip hop and indie rock from Bitter Bones, desmo, Real Talk and Aggressive Youth, there’s a contradance at 7 p.m. at the UU Church, and there’s local metal featuring Snaer, Devil’s Nite Out, Earthwyrm and lots of others at the Downunder Club at Seasons. Elsewhere on Saturday night, Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Paddy’s, and rock band Group Therapy is at the Sea Dog.

In Portland, on Friday night, the annual Guster on the Ocean weekend starts at Thompson’s Point and continues through Saturday, Langhorne Slim is at Port City Music Hall, Hiss Golden Messenger plays the first of two nights at One Longfellow Square, chamber pop duo Charles Yang and Peter Dugan are at the Space Gallery, jam band Hambone is at Empire, Chris Murray and El Grande are at the Apohadion, and hip hop legend Big Daddy Kane is joined by Akrobatik and Ill By Instinct at Bayside Bowl. On Saturday, comedian Iliza Schlesinger plays the State Theatre, Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band are at the Space Gallery, Jenny Loud Drew plays at Portland House of Music, Darsombra, Ruckzuck, Buzzy and Crushed By Amps are at Geno’s, and out at the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook, it’s Alice Cooper and Halestorm. On Sunday, John Fogerty plays at the Maine State Pavilion as well, while at the Apohadion, Toby Driver, Jeremiah Cymerman and Foret Endormie perform.

The rain this week should clear out just in time for some classic Maine summer fun this weekend. In the Bangor area, Saturday brings the 40th annual Hampden Children’s Day, starting at 11 a.m. in Hampden and featuring a parade, games, food, dancing, animals, and fireworks to end the evening. In Dexter, the 2019 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is also on Saturday, with lots of family-friendly activities and, of course, all the Maine red hot dogs you could possibly eat. In Rockland, the annual Maine Boats & Homes Show is set for Friday through Sunday, where you can check out both recreational and professional boats, eat lots of tasty food, hear great music and enjoy the always-entertaining World Championship Boatyard Dog Trials, set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday. And, the Skowhegan State Fair starts this weekend. Now that’s what I call summer in Maine!

On TV this weekend, season three of “GLOW” premieres on Netflix on Friday, and season two of “Succession” premieres on HBO on Sunday. There are lots of new movies in theaters this weekend, including “Dora and the City of Gold,” a live-action movie adapted from the “Dora the Explorer” TV series; “The Kitchen,” a crime drama; not-so-scary horror movie “Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark”; and heartwarming dog movie “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”