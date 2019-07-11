The Weekender, July 12-14: Sharks and pirates rule the seas this weekend

In Bangor, on Friday night, take your pick from Maine indie rock with Wait, Mannequin Republic, Cadaverette and Flooding Panama at the Bangor Arts Exchange, rockers Stone Free at Paddy Murphy’s, or vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, there’s the return of the Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Arts Festival, all morning and afternoon along Exchange and Harlow streets. That evening, Blink 182 and Lil Wayne headline a concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, and elsewhere in downtown, Holy Filth, Earthwyrm and Megog are at Queen City Cinema Club, there’s the monthly contradance at the UU Church at 8 p.m., Salty Dog is at Paddy’s, and bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem.

Down in Portland, on Friday, rockers King’s X and Sygnal to Noise are at Aura, post-punk bands Minivan, Homebody and IDM Theft Able are at Space Gallery, Julie Rhodes and Town Meeting are at Portland House of Music, Cape Cannons are at Empire, Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward are at One Longfellow Square, there’s local pop punk with The Long Year, Bad Combo, Don’t Panic and the Meddybemps at Geno’s, and there’s a ten-year anniversary show for Maine-based record label Psychic Sounds at the Apohadion. On Saturday, Sublime with Rome and guests are at Thompson’s Point, the Messthetics (former members of Fugazi) are at the Space Gallery, there’s a burlesque show at Portland House of Music, Maine metal bands Deceased, Hessian, Cryptid and Snaer are at Geno’s, and Space Cubs, Fyvr, Turquoise Crown and No Clouds are at the Apohadion.

This weekend brings the start of the 22nd annual Maine International Film Festival, set for Waterville all this weekend and the following week. Over 100 films, ranging from world premieres to screenings of cinema classics, are set for three venues across town. The opening night film on Friday is “Blow the Man Down,” a feature film shot on the Maine coast that’s equal parts dark comedy and murder mystery, is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Opera House. For a full schedule of the many colorful and diverse films set for the festival, visit miff.org.

Feeling a bit salty this weekend? Then head on down to Fort Knox State Park in Prospect, where the 10th annual Pirate Parlay is set for the whole weekend. Living history demonstrations, costume contests, sea shanties, puppet show, sword fighting and rides on a pirate ship. The event is free with park admission, and to be honest — it looks like a heck of a lot of fun. For a full schedule, visit the Fort Knox website.

The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week starts this weekend, to suit all of your sharky needs, while over on PBS on Sunday, the hotly anticipated season premiere of “Grantchester” is set for that evening. In movie theaters, this weekend, the comedy “Stuber” and the disaster/horror flick “Crawl” both hit screens.