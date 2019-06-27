The Weekender, June 28-30: June is just about over – what’s been your highlight of the month?

As Bangor recovers from its Phish hangover, there’s plenty to see and do this weekend that’s super local and super fun! On Friday, improv troupe The Focus Group performs at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer at 8 p.m.; elsewhere, Little Rodeo is at the Sea Dog, Meaghan Clark is at Paddy Murphy’s, and it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, there’s a night of hip hop at Queen City Cinema Club featuring Asassi, Words of Phrase, Hannah Harleen and Stephanie Crosby, songwriter Sam Chase performs at Nocturnem, and up in Orono, rock duo When Particles Collide play an acoustic set at Woodman’s. And don’t forget: there are two great shows from local theaters: “Mamma Mia!” at the Penobscot Theatre, and “Eurydice,” performed by True North Theatre at the Pavilion Theatre at UMaine. On Sunday, there’s a metal show at the Downunder Club featuring Comrades, Deathbreaker and Formerly Bodies.

On Friday night in Portland, there’s a wealth of local music and performance all around town. There’s some local indie rock with Crystal Canyons, Buzzy, Crunchcoat and Forget Forget at Port City Music Hall; there’s some local folk music with GoldenOak and Max Garcia Conover at Portland House of Music; there’s local punk rock with Confusatron, the Gamma Goochies and Thee Icepicks at Geno’s; and there’s local burlesque at Empire. On Saturday, take a trip back in time to the late 90s with Reel Big Fish, Bowling For Soup and Nerf Herder at Aura. Elsewhere, Rodrigo Amarante is at Port City Music Hall, Honeysuckle and Sam Moss are at One Longfellow Square, Framing the Red and the Johnny Clay Shanks Band are at Empire, Advance Base, Clare Cronin and Greg Jamie are at the Apohadion, and Big Brave, Dreadnought, Johnny Cremains and Cushing are at Geno’s. Out in Westbrook, Shinedown headlines a rock show at the Maine Savings Pavilion.

Hancock County boasts plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend, including Bar Harbor Pride, which over the course of three days will feature on Friday a drag show at 8 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre (afterparty at Carmen Verandah!) Taste of Ellsworth, on Saturday a hike through Acadia and beach party at Sand Beach, festival on the Village Green and dance party in the evening at the Lompoc Cafe, and Pride Brunch, again at the Lompoc, on Sunday morning. The fun wraps up on Sunday with an all-day Pride party at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth featuring drag queen-fronted rock band Beach Trash, and the Downeast AIDS Walk, from 2 to 4 p.m., starting at Ellsworth City Hall. And, all weekend, the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth presents “Clue: The Musical,” and on Saturday, there’s the annual Taste of Ellsworth event from 5-10 p.m., featuring live music, games, local brews and outdoor dining, all along Franklin Street extension in downtown Ellsworth!

In movie theaters this weekend, “Yesterday,” a charming new comedy from Danny Boyle, hits screens, as does horror flick “Annabelle Comes Home.” On TV this weekend, the pickings are a bit slim for anything new, which means this would be a great time to check out something you haven’t had time to check out yet!