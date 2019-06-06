The Weekender, June 7-9: Artsy walking all around town

On Friday, there’s the June Downtown Bangor Art Walk, set for 5 to 8 p.m. in locations all over downtown; later that evening, Celtic ensemble HighTime is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, and jazz guitarist Bill Barnes performs at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, the city of Brewer hosts a festival celebrating the completion of its Riverwalk trail, with food trucks, music, kid’s activities and more set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., all along the trail. That evening, there’s the monthly contradance at 7 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, and cover band Little Rodeo is at the Downunder Club at Seasons. On Sunday, Tea & Tarts hosts its first drag brunch, starting at 10 a.m.

This Friday in Portland brings the monthly First Friday Art Walk, of course. Later that evening, Tank and the Bangas perform at Port City Music Hall, the Wailers are at Aura, there’s a drag show at Portland House of Music, indie bands 10801, Greasy Grass and Mirth are at Empire, songwriters Ellis Paul, Seth Glier and Abbie Gardner are at One Longfellow Square, local rockers An Anderson, Rong, Bait Bag and Big Mess are at Sun Tiki Studios, and there’s an epic metal show at Geno’s featuring Clan of Dyad, Popeium, Catacomb Forth and Slave Formation. On Saturday, the annual Little Sea Folk Festival features folk, Celtic and bluegrass bands at the Woodford Congregational Church in Portland, starting at noon. That evening, it’s burlesque night at Bayside Bowl, rock band Hinder is at Aura, the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland take over Portland House of Music, local rockers Covered in Bees, the Pontiffs and Euphemia are at Geno’s, and there’s a punk show at the Apohadion featuring the Bumbling Woohas, Nuclear Bootz, Canvas Killer and the Skylark Sisters. On Sunday, the Space Gallery hosts the Mette Rasmussen and Tashi Dorji Duo. But, more importantly, it’s the Old Port Festival — and it’s the last year of the venerable downtown music and arts fest, to boot, so enjoy it now before it’s gone forever.

On Friday night on the Midcoast, folk duo Chris Hight and Annette Rundall are at Rock City Coffee in Rockland, and the monthly Belfast Flying Shoes contradance is at the American Legion Hall on High Street in Belfast. On Saturday, Belfast hosts its Pride Parade, starting at 11 a.m. down Main Street and ending at Steamboat Landing park, where there will be a community picnic; in the evening, there’s a Pride dance party at the Front Street Pub. Also on Saturday, songwriters Gabriel Zacchai and Marc Bubar are at Rock City, while Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts jam bands Hambone and Merther, and Thresher’s Brewing’s Thomaston outpost hosts rockers Drive-By Todd. On Sunday, folk duo the Oshima Brothers play an album release show at the Crosby Center in Belfast.

In movie theaters this Friday, “Dark Phoenix,” the latest X-Men movie, hits screens, as does “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” On TV this weekend, on Friday, Netflix premieres its revival of seminal San Francisco-set miniseries “Tales of the City,” while on Sunday, season two of “Big Little Lies” kicks off on HBO, and the Tony Awards will be broadcast on CBS.