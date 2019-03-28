The Weekender, March 29-31: This is not an April Fool’s joke!

This weekend in Bangor, on Friday night, When Particles Collide plays at Black Bear Brewing in Bangor, the Bangor Symphony hosts a free screening of “West Side Story” at 7 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange, Troy Youngblood performs at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Roots, Rhythm & Dub plays at Paddy Murphy’s. Up in Orono, funk band Low Talker is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the annual March Dragness drag show is set for 7 p.m. at Hollywood Casino, songwriter Cory Deshane is at Nocturnem, the Midnight Riders take the stage at Paddy’s, and there’s a big metal show at the Downunder Club at Seasons, benefiting the Bangor Humane Society, with bands Frog Is Wrong, Earthwyrm, Psonen, A Traitor’s Pact and The Struggle Within Me. On Sunday, there’s a night of punk and screamo featuring Boys of Fall, Too Late The Hero, the Banner Year and Desmo at the Downunder Club, and Danish roots ensemble Dreamer’s Circus plays at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

On Friday in Portland, Portland House of Music hosts Livid Orange, Yard Dog and Yeahman, there’s a Primus tribute night at Empire, Snaex and Joshua Marcus are at One Longfellow Square, there’s a burlesque night at Bayside Bowl, and Northwoods, Don’t Panic, Frankie Moon and Random Ideas are at Geno’s. On Saturday, comedians Cody Ko and Noel Miller are set for Aura, the annual Stache Pag mustache party is set for Portland House of Music, Empire hosts Wess Meets West, Zeme Libre and This World Has Bees, the Pete Kilpatrick Band plays at One Longfellow, When Particles Collide and Tiger Bomb play at Bayside Bowl, Evoke, Churchburn, Shabti and Fed Ash are at Geno’s, and Fat Knuckle Freddy and D. Gross are at the Apohadion. On Sunday, composer Nils Frahm plays at the State Theatre, and noise rockers Psychic Graveyard, Child Abuse, (N.E.) Patriots and the Tarantula Brothers are at the Apohadion.

In the Bangor area, there are lots of great local arts groups performing this weekend, starting with Ten Bucks Theatre’s production of “The Elephant Man,” all weekend at the theater’s new Bangor Mall performance space. Robinson Ballet also presents its spring ballet, “Giselle,” Saturday and Sunday at the Brewer Performing Arts Center. It’s also the final weekend of Penobscot Theatre Company’s “Ripcord,” at the Bangor Opera House through Sunday.

In movie theaters, Tim Burton’s live-action remake of beloved Disney cartoon “Dumbo” hits screens, as does action flick “Hotel Mumbai.” On TV this weekend, there are loads of fun premieres, including Amazon’s new action series “Hanna” and season three of “The Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix, both going up on Friday. On Sunday, the final season of “Veep” premieres on HBO, followed by season two of “Barry,” and on PBS, there’s a new season of “Call The Midwife.” And, earlier this week, the hilarious new supernatural comedy “What We Do In The Shadows” premiered on FX.