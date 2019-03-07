The Weekender, March 8-10: Bulls on parade this weekend in Bangor

On Friday night in Bangor, Dustin Saucier, Matthias Hillborn and Zach Thompson present a night of acoustic rock at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Fox and the Hound are at the Sea Dog, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Jim Brown Band plays all weekend at the Penobscot Pourhouse, and up in Orono, Crystal Radio is at the Common Loon Pub, Yard Dog is at Black Bear Brewing, and The Lost Woods are at Woodman’s. On Saturday, Scottish ensemble Heron Valley plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange at 7 p.m., and up at the Collins Center for the Arts, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s David Bowie-themed pops concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Elsewhere on Saturday, the Salty Dogs play at Paddy Murphy’s, Dave Mello plays at Nocturnem, and there’s a 7:30 p.m. contradance at the UU Church on Park Street. On Sunday, Celtic band Danu plays at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

Down in Portland, on Friday, Boston hip hop legends the Perceptionists and Eyenine play at Bayside Bowl; CJ Chenier at the Red Hot Louisiana Band plays at Portland House of Music; hip hop artists Jarv, C. Shreve and Movement of the Minds are at Empire; Plains, Buddusky, Am I Right? and Ash & Herb are at the Apohadion; and there’s a night of Maine metal with Necronomichrist, Toxic Cross, Stillborn Condition and Ripfence at Geno’s. On Saturday, Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers play at the State Theatre, Vapors of Morphine play at Bayside Bowl, indie rock bands Ossalot, Bait Bag, Tiger Bomb and Random Ideas play at Port City Music Hall, Brighton Beach and Livid Orange play at Empire, the Barnes Gordy Walsh Trio is at One Longfellow, and there’s punk rock from the Spillers, Captain Martini and the Stoners, and the Pissed Mystics at Geno’s. On Sunday, the Pete McCann Trio plays at the Space Gallery, Green-Eye Jackal and Mousa are at the Apohadion, and the Subdudes play at Portland House of Music.

One of the most popular touring events to come through Bangor each year returns to the Cross Insurance Center this weekend for a whopping three full days. The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour has three shows at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, allowing fans to get a taste of the real rodeo experience. For tickets, visit the Cross Center website.

In theaters this weekend, the hotly anticipated new Marvel flick “Captain Marvel” hits screens nationwide, while on TV, Ricky Gervais’ new show “After Life” premieres on Netflix on Friday, and on Sunday, “The Case Against Adnan Syed” premieres on HBO, and “American Gods” season two premieres on Starz. Also, this weekend and next, the Maine Jewish Film Festival brings films exploring Jewish culture to cinemas and theaters all over Maine, with screenings in Portland, Brunswick and Waterville starting on Saturday night, and screenings in Bangor and Rockland to be held next weekend. Visit mjff.org for a full schedule of films.