The Weekender, Jan. 11-13: Just snow already! Come on!

Quit yanking my chain, winter! Either snow all the way, or be not winter. Pick one! On Friday on this cold but decidedly not snowy weekend in Bangor, songwriter Lucas Roy is at Black Bear Brewing, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Adam Ouelette is at the Sea Dog, and the Uncrowned Kings play at the Penobscot Pourhouse. It’s also the first weekend of True North Theatre’s production of Tennesee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” all weekend at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the University of Maine campus. On Saturday, jam band Merther plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the monthly Bangor Contradance is set for 7:30 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, Improv Acadia‘s winter residency at 51 Main St. continues with a show at 8 p.m., rock band Stone Free is at Paddy Murphy’s, Adonis Rising is at the Downunder Club at Season, and the Ryan Carter Band is at the Sea Dog.

In Portland, on Friday night, there’s a Bruce Springsteen tribute show at Aura, there’s a Phish tribute show at Portland House of Music, prog-rockers Five of the Eyes, Added Color and Quad are at Empire, jazz trio Big World is at One Longfellow Square, there’s a burlesque night at Bayside Bowl, and Cadaverette, Vaulted, Willzux and Smooth Moves are at Geno’s. On Saturday, Space Gallery hosts local indie rock bands Fon Fon Ru, Ossalot, Haru Bangs and Crunchcoat, it’s Emo Night at Portland House of Music, there’s local comedy at One Longfellow, El Malo and Slygo Road are at Bayside Bowl, metal bands Shabti, Coffin Birth, Bloodborn and Megog are at Geno’s, and A Box of Stars, Mountainess and the Skylark Sisters are at the Apohadion.

On TV this weekend, the new season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” started on Thursday on NBC, season three of “True Detective” premieres on HBO, teen comedy “Sex Education” premieres on Netflix, and the comedy-drama “Valley of the Boom,” set during the early days of Silicon Valley, premieres on NatGeo. In theaters, “On the Basis of Sex,” the Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic, opens in cinemas nationwide, as does the comedy “The Upside.”