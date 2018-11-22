The Weekender, Nov. 23-25: Good gravy, please pass the gravy!

Once you’ve had your fill of Thanksgiving goodies, there’s a good chance you’ll toddle on down to the bar to see friends. Here’s what’s good in the hood this Turkey Day weekend! On Friday in Bangor, jam band Relish is at Paddy Murphy’s, Queen City Sound System spins sweet vinyl at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and there’s a local bluegrass showcase at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer. On Saturday, Bangor Beer Company celebrates its one-year anniversary with an all-day party featuring music from That Maine Band, a pinball tournament and free cake and ice cream. There’s also Koostix at Paddy’s, Maine songwriter Lindsay Mower at Nocturnem, rockers The Dogs at the Sea Dog, and there’s an Elton John tribute band at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

All weekend at the State Theatre in Portland, there’s the annual Beatles Night concerts with tribute band Spencer and the Walrus, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; there’s also two nights of funk band Model Airplane, Friday and Saturday at Portland House of Music. On Friday, Pink Talking Fish is at Aura, there’s local punk bands Paraffin, Tiger Bomb and Scotty Saints and the True Believers are at Bayside Bowl, Bloodshot Bill, Sean Mencher, Benevolent Tarots and the Tarantula Brothers are at Geno’s, and Lucy Lewis, Lauren Tosswill, Sterile Garden and Balloon Monument are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, John Hughes Radio and Body Electric play with Maine Academy of Modern Music musicians at One Longfellow Square, Tantra/Tantrum with Ezra Rugg play at the Apohadion, and there is a local comedy, music and sideshow performer showcase at Geno’s.

Yes, yes, we know: it’s Black Friday weekend, when you can buy a crazy cheap whatever or score some nutso deals on a bunch of thingies. In addition to the major retailers, there’s also some pretty nifty local places to shop. Out at the Bangor Mall area, the new Bangor Market Bazaar opens this weekend in the same shopping center as the old K-Mart; loads of local vendors of all stripes will sell their wares, in a comfortable indoor setting. Downtown Bangor as always has plenty of fun shopping opportunities, as do most downtowns across the state, and there are of course lots of craft fairs to be found everywhere. Check out the events page on the Bangor Daily News website for a mostly comprehensive list!

Opening this weekend in movie theaters are two highly acclaimed movies: animated comedy “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Creed II,” the latest entry in the Rocky Balboa-verse. There’s also another “Robin Hood” movie, which I didn’t know was a thing until I looked it up online. And — much to my unending delight — season two of the reboot of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” premieres on Thanksgiving Day on Netflix. If you’re a lifelong fan of the show, like I am, Turkey Day is just the right day for that to happen.