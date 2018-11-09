Train and the Goo Goo Dolls added to lineup for summer 2019 Waterfront Concert season

Photo courtesy Train.com.

The next concert has been announced for summer 2019 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, and it features two bands that have both made Bangor appearances in the past.

Train, the multi-platinum rock band famed for hit singles like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister,” will be joined by the Goo Goo Dolls for a concert on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets for the show will go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 16 via Ticketmaster.

Train last played in Bangor in July 2015, also at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, while the Goo Goo Dolls — best known for hit singles like “Iris,” “Slide” and “Give a Little Bit” — last played in Bangor in November 2006, at the then-Bangor Auditorium.

The Train concert is the second show announced for the 2019 season, the 10th season overall on the Bangor Waterfront. Announced on Monday of this week was rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, with guest Megadeth. More announcements will come later in 2018.

