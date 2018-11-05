Ozzy Osbourne is the first artist announced to play the 2019 Waterfront Concert season

For its tenth season in Bangor, Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday morning that the Prince of Darkness himself — Ozzy Osbourne — will be performing at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion next summer.

Joining Osbourne at the Saturday, June 15 concert will be thrash metal legends Megadeth, while longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde will also be part of his band. Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. Lawn seats start at $39.50.

Osbourne’s tour, dubbed “No More Tours 2,” will be his first string of U.S. solo dates in four years, after a handful of shows in summer 2015, and his first full U.S. solo tour in nearly ten years. This tour, which has dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for Osbourne, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. This will also be the first time Osbourne officially tours with Megadeth.

More Waterfront Concerts for 2019 will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.