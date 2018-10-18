The Weekender, Oct. 19-21: There’s an unmistakable crispness in the air

On Friday in the Bangor area, at the Cross Insurance Center, WWE Live returns to the arena, with a legitimately awesome lineup of wrestlers; tickets start at $15 (man I wish I could go). Elsewhere, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, reggae artist Ezra Rugg is at Black Bear Brewing, and up in Orono, Crystal Radio is at the Black Bear Brewing Orono location, and rockers Phosphenes are at Woodman’s. On Saturday, Maine legends Rustic Overtones performs at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while Trisha Mason is at Nocturnem, the Skyliners are at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, and oldies act the Association performs at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University. In Orono, comedian Bob Marley is at the Collins Center for the Arts. On Sunday, the Collins Center hosts the touring company of rock musical “Rock of Ages.”

On Friday in Portland, the Glitch Mob and Elohim are at the State Theatre, Weakened Friends, Mouth Washington and Nervous Dater play a triple bill at Port City Music Hall, hair metal rocker Sebastian Bach plays at Aura, folk duo Aztec Two-Step is at One Longfellow Square, the Maine Dead Project is at Portland House of Music, the Living Daylights, John Hughes Radio and Cape Cannons are at Bayside Bowl, metal bands Scissorfight, Twin Grizzly and Them’s That Wait are at Geno’s, and Party of the Sun, Eastern Mountain Time and Chesty Rollins are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, children’s artist Gustafer Yellowgold is at the Space Gallery, the incredibly fun dance party Fleetmac Wood’s Gold Dust Disco is at Port City Music Hall, the English Beat is at Aura, songwriters Elizabeth Cook and Caleb Caudle at One Longfellow, Skyfoot and Cousin Earth are at Empire, the Organically Good Trio is at Bayside Bowl, and metal bands Cryptodera, Replacire, Objet and Toxic Cross at Geno’s. On Sunday, Dirty Heads, Jukebox the Ghost and Just Loud are at the State Theatre, and Jakob Battick, Foret Endormie and Ash & Herb are at the Apohadion.

You can feast on gourmet food and wine this weekend — or you can feast on words. In Portland, the annual Harvest on the Harbor festival is set for Thursday through Sunday at various locations around the city; lobsters, oysters, cocktails, coffee and a market are just some of the fun things to do. In Blue Hill, the second annual Word Festival, a literary arts celebration, features lectures, panels, readings, youth events and more, featuring writers like Abdi Nor Iften, Oisen Curran, Sarah Faber and others. For a full schedule, visit the website.

Feeling Halloween-y? In Bangor, Penobscot Theatre premieres its highly suspenseful fall play, the thriller classic “Wait Until Dark,” with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bangor Opera House. Also in Bangor, on Sunday, UCP of Maine hosts its annual Pumpkins in the Park, a kid-friendly Halloween event set for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium on Broadway. And in Bar Harbor, the cult favorite film to end all cult favorites, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will screen at 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. and midnight on Sunday at the Criterion Theatre; bring your rice, toast and feather boas.

In theaters this weekend, the newest “Halloween” movie opens, finding a 40-years-older Laurie Strode taking on Michael Myers for the last time; the timely social parable “The Hate U Give” is also on screen. On TV, the third season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” premieres on Friday, as does the second season “Making a Murderer,” both on Netflix.