The Weekender, Oct. 5-7: Take a hike — no, literally! Up a mountain!

In Bangor on Friday night, it’s not only the final Downtown Bangor Art Walk of the year, it’s also the kickoff for ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts, with a showcase set for the Bangor Arts Exchange featuring performances from Bangor Symphony, Bangor Ballet, The Focus Group, and many others. Also this weekend, it’s Oktoberfest at Nocturnem Drafthaus, featuring German beer and food, and music from gypsy jazz trio Mes Amis and accordionist and singer Amy Tellier Briggs. Friday is also the first night of a three-day metal and hardcore fest at the Downunder Club at Seasons, featuring 14 metal bands from all over Maine, including local favorites like Rat Leg, Seize the Vatican, EarthWyrm and many others. In Orono, the Napper Tandies play at Black Bear Brewing. On Sunday, the BSO kicks off its 123rd season with a 3 p.m. concert at the Collins Center for the Arts.

It’s also First Friday Art Walk night in Portland. Later in the evening, indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at the State Theatre, songwriters Jason Ward and Andrew Yankowsky are at One Longfellow Square, and it’s Pearl Jam tribute night at Portland House of Music. On Saturday, electronic duo Chromeo is at the State Theatre; Maine’s favorite, Ray LaMontagne, is at the Merrill Auditorium; songwriters Antje Duvekot and Rachel Kilgour are at One Longfellow; funk ensemble West End Blend is at Portland House of Music; and reggae band Iration with Common Kings and Katastro are at Empire. It’s also the annual Into the Aether Festival at Geno’s, featuring an array of experimental metal bands on both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, there’s a Cream tribute show at the State Theatre, electronic groups CloZee and IHF are at Port City Music Hall, Elektrik Voodoo is at Portland House of Music, rapper MC Chris is at the Space Gallery, and Dead Gowns, Eliza Edens and Hawthorn are at the Apohadion.

Down on the Midcoast, on Saturday, the Essex Piano Trio performs at the Crosby Center in Belfast, while in Rockland, Rock City Coffee’s Harvest Festival is set for Saturday evening, featuring an array of bluegrass bands including Local Pickles, Rootgrass, the Rusty Hinges and the Pinwheel Brothers. That night, rockers MLC are at the Myrtle Street Tavern, also in Rockland. On Sunday, Maine’s most famous comedian, Bob Marley, is at Camden Opera House.

‘Tis the season for all things outdoorsy, brightly colored and beautiful. For those that love the great outdoors, the BDN is holding the first-ever Act Out Women’s Adventure Expo, a day of all things hiking, biking, kayaking, fly fishing and much more — all geared toward women, but open to all. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Husson University, and admission is free!

This weekend is also the annual Freeport Fall Festival, set for Friday through Sunday at LL Bean’s Discovery Park, and featuring more than 140 Maine craft artisans, tons of food and kid’s activities, and live music from the likes of Sylvain’s Acadian Aces at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the amazing Michael Franti and Spearhead at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Raging Brass Reggae at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. And it’s all free! For more info, check the website.

In movie theaters this weekend, there are two big premieres: “Venom,” the latest Marvel movie about the titular anti-hero; and “A Star Is Born,” the highly anticipated Lady Gaga vehicle. On TV, season three of “The Man In The High Castle” and season two of “Big Mouth” premiere on Amazon and Netflix, respectively, and on Saturday night, beloved New Zealand comedy duo Flight of the Conchords return with an HBO special.