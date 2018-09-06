The Weekender, Sept. 7-9: It’s a festival-rific weekend in Maine!

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, there’s the September edition of the Downtown Bangor Art Walk, set for 5 to 8 p.m. all over downtown. Later that night, indie band GoldenOak plays at Black Bear Brewery, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Bald Mountain Boys play at Paddy Murphy’s and, up in Orono, singer-guitarists Chez Cherry, Erik Schwab and Ira Kramer play an acoustic showcase at the Common Loon Public House, and the OGs play at Black Bear Brewing’s Orono tap room.

On Saturday, New England Fights brings more MMA fighting to the Cross Insurance Center, starting at 7 p.m. Also that day, there’s a Celtic session at 5 p.m. at the Geaghan Brothers Tap Room in Brewer, and later on, Dave Mello plays at Nocturnem, Bon Jovi tribute band Livin’ On A Bad Name is at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and there’s an after party for the MMA event at the Sea Dog, featuring the band Midnight Rose.

It’s also First Friday Art Walk night in Portland, set for 5 to 9 p.m. Later that night, at Aura, there’s a record release show for the new Armies record, with guests Kenya Hall and OHX. Elsewhere, Ballyhoo and Bumpin’ Uglies are at Port City Music Hall, The Mallett Brothers Band are at Portland House of Music, there’s comedy at Empire, pro wrestling at Geno’s, and Beach Trash and the Bumbling Woohas are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, take your pick from Lane 8 and Enamour at Port City Music Hall, Kaleo and Builder of the House at Aura, Avenfield at Portland House of Music, local rockers Capture the Sun, Autarch and Exclave at Geno’s, psych-folk artists Buck Curran and Ash&Herb at the Apohadion, or local comedy at One Longfellow with Zenobia Del Mar, Ali Simpson and others.

Lovers of decadent food, this is the weekend for you. There are two events designed just for foodies, starting with the New England Ribfest, set for Friday and Saturday at Bass Park in Bangor. Two days of barbecue, beer and live music (Night Ranger Friday, Joe Diffie Saturday); tickets are $15 for a day or $25 for both days. Also this weekend, on Saturday, there’s the first-ever Lewiston Auburn Poutine Feast-ival, featuring everybody’s favorite French Canadian treat: poutine. Enjoy a variety of poutines, plus other Quebecois treats like tourtiere, pea soup and maple candy; the fun starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Franco Center in Lewiston, and tickets are $25.

Also in Bangor this weekend, there’s the annual Bangor Car Show, a yearly event drawing more than 300 classic cars to the Bangor Waterfront between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday; best of all, it’s free! Moving down the coast, this weekend brings the annual Fiber College of Maine, a five-day celebration of all things handmade, set for Searsport Shores Ocean Campground in Searsport. There’s a maker’s market all day Friday, there are classes all weekend, lots of food and music and much more. For more information, visit fibercollege.org. Oh, and don’t forget: Saturday is Open Lighthouse Day, when lighthouse all over the state throw open their doors to the general public; check the website for a full listing.

Why, there are still more festivals to be had this weekend! On the wackier side of things, the Eastport Pirate Festival is a wild time, set for Friday through Sunday, featuring pirate — pirate food, pirate drink, pirate costumes, pirate music, pirate games and so on. For more info, visit the Eastport Pirate Fest website. And in Belfast, well, Maine Wienerfest is this weekend. No, it’s not for people who love hot dogs. It’s a celebration of dachshunds and the people who love them. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Steamboat Landing Park.

What’s good on screens this weekend? Opening in cinemas statewide, there’s horror flick “The Nun,” action flick “Peppermint,” and romance film “God Bless the Broken Road.” On TV, this weekend season two of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” premieres on Netflix on Friday, while on Sunday, season two of “The Deuce” premieres on HBO, and on Showtime, season nine of “Shameless” and the premiere of the new Jim Carrey series “Kidding” both start on Sunday as well.