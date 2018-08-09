The Weekender, Aug. 10-12: Just takin’ it easy, man

So, what’s good in Bangor this weekend? Well, on Friday, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there’s an acoustic Neil Young tribute night with Briz at Black Bear Brewing, the Wyatt Jenkins Band is at Paddy Murphy’s, and up in Orono, the Opus Trio is at the Common Loon Pub. On Saturday, Americana songwriter David Myles is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, Adam Babcock is at Paddy’s, and OC and the Offbeats are at the Sea Dog.

Down in Portland on Friday, there’s a big bill featuring Sugarbush, Emma Stanley, Janaesound and Renee Coolbrith at Portland House of Music, it’s burlesque night at Bayside Bowl with Mr. and Mrs. F; there’s Honeysuckle and the Dead Winter Carpenters at One Longfellow Square; Lacuna, the Asthmatic and Mad Malik at Geno’s, and Village of Spaces, Asa Irons and Ruth Garbus at the Apohadion. On Saturday, Microwave, Can’t Swim and Drug Church are at Port City Music Hall, the Soul Clap Dance Party returns to the Space Gallery, local musician Kezo Washo is at Portland House of Music, Lovewhip and Body Electric are at Bayside Bowl, Wilder Maker is at One Longfellow Square, Magnatar, Hopeless Losers and Apis Malfiore are at Geno’s, and Nuclear Bootz, Bumbling Woohas and Mercury on Mars are at the Apohadion. On Sunday, One Longfellow Square hosts the Block the Wind Collective.

Meanwhile, down in Down East Maine, on Friday, Shirt Tail Kin plays at the Harbor Park in Ellsworth, and the Fremont Street String Band is at Fogtown Brewing, also in Ellsworth, while on Saturday, songwriter Deep Gold performs at the Stonington Opera House. On Sunday, Blue County is at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth

On the other side of Penobscot Bay, on Friday night, jazz artist Scott Cleveland is at the Blue Cafe at the Camden Opera House, and indie trio Everything Turned To Color is at Rock City Coffee in Rockland, while on Saturday, the Fremont Street String Band is at Three Tides in Belfast for its 15th anniversary party, it’s hip-hop night with DJ VJ at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, the Camden Opera House hosts comedian James Judd, and the Myrtle Street Tavern in Rockland hosts the Nikki Hunt Band.

Looking for some other kinds of fun? In Bangor, it’s retro night on Saturday at the Bangor Drive-In, featuring Rockin’ Ron and the New Society Band, followed by a double feature of “American Graffiti” and “Singin’ In The Rain.” Admission is $10 per carload. Down in Rockland, it’s the Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors show all weekend; for $15 you can look at fancy boats, take in a dog show, shop, and enjoy live music and food. Or, load up the family for the Topsham Fair, all weekend at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

In theaters this weekend, the ridiculous shark movie “The Meg” hits screens, as does horror movie “Slender Man,” while on TV, on Sunday night new seasons of “Insecure” and “Ballers” both premiere on HBO, and “Fear the Walking Dead” premieres on AMC.