The Weekender, July 27-29: Heavy metal, and all the bread you can eat

In Bangor this weekend, there’s three full days of metal and heavy rock at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with the Impact Fest, which is also a fundraiser for suicide prevention organizations. Friday’s lineup includes metal legends Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death. Elsewhere in town that night, songwriter Samantha Lynn is at Black Bear Brewing, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Altar Boys are at Paddy Murphy’s, and the Uncrowned Kings are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, there’s a full day for Impact Fest, with tons of bands including headliners including Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Black Label Society. Later in the evening, the multi-talented one-man band the Suitcase Junket is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, local rockers Livid Orange are at Paddy’s, Sonja Harrington and her jazz ensemble are at Nocturnem, Sygnal to Noise is at the Sea Dog, and there’s local hip-hop with Nikolas Dimoulas and Tha Deacon. For something a little more refined, Blue Hill Bach performs Bach’s epic Mass in B minor at 7 p.m. at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, and the Skyliners Big Band swings at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer at 8 p.m. Impact Fest wraps up on Sunday, with another huge day featuring headliners Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Underoath and many more.

Down in lovely ol’ Portland town, there are some great national acts, including the Punch Brothers and Madison Cunningham at the State Theatre, Phoebe Bridgers and Angelica Garcia at Port City Music Hall, and G. Love and the Ries Brothers at Aura. Elsewhere, the Bob Charest Band is at Portland House of Music; Nitecap, a night of live music and comedy, is at Empire, Highflier and Tom Ulichny are at One Longfellow Square; metal bands Eldemurr Krimm, Telekinetic Yeti and Hyborian are at Geno’s, and Clay Camaro and the Country Line Bandits, Janane Tripp and Video Nasties are at the Apohadion.

Moving onto Saturday, ukulele man Jake Shimabukuro is at Aura, local legends Murcielago play with Scissorfight and White Dynomite at Portland House of Music, indie bands Cape Cannons, Forget Forget and Wait are at Empire, the Balkun Brothers and Xander Nelson are at Bayside Bowl, bluesman Copley James is at One Longfellow, and there’s two cool local indie shows: Birds in Row, Portrayal of Guilt and Mouth Washington at Geno’s, and the Gothic Croutons, Lacuna and Broken String Theory at Apohadion. Wrap the weekend up on Sunday with Father John Misty and Jenny Lewis at Thompson’s Point, or Rise Against, AFI and Anti-Flag at the State Theatre.

On the coast this weekend, on Friday night in Belfast, roots group The Wiyos play at free show at Waterfall Arts, while in Rockland, Joe Cough at Rock City Coffee, there’s a dance party with DJ Milkweed at Fog Bar, and Megan Clark is at Rock Harbor Brewing. On Saturday, it’s comedy night at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsport, while in Rockland, the New Zeitgeist at Rock City Coffee, the Bago Boys at Rock Harbor Brewing, and Living Room Circus at Myrtle Street Tavern.

Across the bay, on Friday night in Ellsworth, Bobbi Lane and Peter Lindquist are at Fogtown Brewing, and trad band Sonas plays at Union River Harbor Park at 6 p.m., while on Saturday, country legend Montgomery Gentry is at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor.

Starting on Friday, the 169th annual Bangor State Fair opens for 10 days at Bass Park in Bangor. It’s a fair, so expect midway rides, fried food, games that are impossible to win and interesting people-watching — as well as some great local stuff, like live musical, agricultural demonstrations and much more. Admission is $7 a day.

Also the weekend, in Skowhegan there’s the annual Kneading Conference, featuring two full days of workshops on everything bread and baking. If you’re as obsessed with the Great British Baking Show as I am, this would be a great opportunity to learn some pro tips. The workshops are on Thursday and Friday, and require registration; on Saturday, the Artisan Bread Fair brings 60 vendors offering everything carb-o-licious, plus toppings, dairy, books and much more; prepare to eat your heart out. For more information, visit kneadingconference.com.

In theaters this weekend, the next installment of the Tom Cruise action saga comes out, with “Mission Impossible: Fallout” hitting screens all over. In Bangor specifically, indie comedy-drama “Sorry To Bother You” is also at Bangor Mall Cinemas. On TV, on Friday season six of “Orange Is The New Black” premieres on Netflix, and earlier this week “Castle Rock” premiered on Hulu — you can read my recaps/reviews of every single episode of this Stephen King series on the BDN starting now! Check them out here, here, and here.