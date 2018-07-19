The Weekender, July 20-22: Cheese rolls, a Viking ship (without the Vikings) and much more

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, improv troupe The Focus Group performs at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the monthly Bangor Contradance is at the UU Church at 8 p.m., Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Joe Mama and the Swamp Walkers are at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, the first-ever Northeast Blues Festival is set for noon to 10 p.m. on the Bangor Waterfront, brings artists like the great Shemekia Copeland, James Montgomery, Quinn Sullivan and more to the stage. There’s Bangor Beer Company’s Can Jam event, with live music, kid’s activities and a cornhole tournament from 3-11 p.m. In the evening, indie folk band Poor Eliza is at Nocturnem, and the O’Harrows are at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

In Portland on Friday, the State Theatre hosts Maine favorite Mary Chapin Carpenter with guest Caitlin Canty, while over at the Space Gallery, there’s a rare show from Maine rapper Spose, with lots of guests. Elsewhere, the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra is at Bayside Bowl, there’s a musical fundraiser for women’s shelter Florence House at Portland House of Music, metal bands Conflagration, WMCF, Terry O’Reilly Factor and Forest of None are at Geno’s, and the Muddy Ruckus, Dan Blakeslee and Max Garcia Conover are at the Apohadion Theatre. There’s also standup comedy, with comedian Emma Willman at Empire, and Maine comedians Marc Turcotte, Johnny Ater and more at One Longfellow Square.

Saturday brings the first-ever Cosmic Bridge Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Thomas Knight Park in South Portland, and featuring 14 different bands and artists including Jeff Beam, Myles Bullen, Ash & Herb and many more. Also that evening, there’s a sold-out show from Brandi Carlisle and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Thompson’s Point, there’s local rockers Seepeoples, Johnny Cremains and Seasonal Beast at Empire, there’s Laureate, Adulting, Crunchcoat and Save Ends at Bayside Bowl, there’s a CD release show for John Hughes Radio at Portland House of Music, and metal bands Apollyon, Vile Tyrant, The Crimson Edge and Imipolex are at Geno’s. There’s also a closing show for the week-long Wazo Fest, featuring a who’s who of local musicians, at the Space Gallery, and there’s children’s artist Rob Duquette at One Longfellow Square.

On the Midcoast, Friday night brings a show from Midcoast rocker Vicki Andres and Life Itself with guest 61 Ghosts at the Camden Opera House, while over in Rockland, Cindy Millar and the By The Bay Jazz Trio are at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday, songwriter Will Brown at Rock City Coffee, the Midnight Riders are at the Myrtle Street Tavern in Rockland, and Maine stalwarts Eric Green Party are at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont.

Also on the Midcoast this weekend, there’s the highly anticipated arrival of the Draken — a real-life Viking ship (an authentic recreation, anyway) that will visit Rockland harbor from Sunday through Wednesday; it’ll visit Portland Friday through Sunday the following weekend, too. Check out the Draken’s FB page for ticket info. If Vikings weren’t enough, there’s also the Maine Celtic Celebration this weekend, set for the Belfast Waterfront and featuring everything from Celtic music and arts to cracking good fun like a dog show, Highland games and the legendary cheese roll. For more info, visit the MCC website.

Sunday brings Maine’s annual Open Farm Day, on which more than 40 farms from Kittery to Caribou open their gates to the public, for a variety of agricultural activities, from getting up close and personal with goats and chickens, to farming demos and berry picking. A full schedule of all the goings-on can be found on the Maine Dept. of Agriculture website.

Finally, this weekend brings two fun theatrical premieres in eastern Maine. In Brewer, Ten Bucks Theatre’s yearly outdoor Shakespeare production opens, with the bloody, beautiful “Macbeth” set for 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Indian Trail Park; tickets are $10. Meanwhile, in Belfast, the Belfast Maskers present the heartwarming classic “The Music Man,” with shows Friday through Sunday at the Crosby Center. Something for everybody!