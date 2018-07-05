The Weekender, July 6-8: The heat has been beaten, finally

Whew! What a week! I think I’ve lost weight simply by sweating. Luckily for all of us, by mid-afternoon Friday, it looks like the worst of the heat will have made its way out of Maine, with comfortable temps in the upper 70s settling in for the rest of the weekend. Just in time to recover from your mid-week Fourth of July celebrations, and get back outside!

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night there’s the monthly Downtown Bangor Art Walk, while later that evening Chris Ross and the North, and 90s cover band Booty and the Hoefish (love that name!) are at the Downunder Club at Seasons, there’s Bill Barnes Jazz Trio at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there’s Skeleton Crew at the Sea Dog, and songwriter Charlie Butera is at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, the Southern Uprising tour visits the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws. Elswhere, OneSixtyOne rocks the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Wyatt Jenkins Band is at Nocturnem, rockers Piedmont at Paddy Murphy’s, the Ryan Carter Band is at the Sea Dog, and in Orono, face-melting Bangor duo When Particles Collide performs at Woodman’s.

Friday is art walk night Portland. Later that night, at Empire, the ongoing Portland Comedy Fest showcases some great local comics followed by headliner Brooks Wheelan. Elswhere, a Journey tribute band is at Aura, songwriter Earl Mac plays a record release show at One Longfellow Square, and jam bands Wild Root, Hambone and Skosh perform at Portland House of Music. At Geno’s, there’s Soul Remnants, Rifpence, Bloodborn and Machine Moon, and at the Apohadion Theatre, there’s Fon Fon Ru, Buddusky and Mouth Washington. On Saturday, the sold out show from Lake Street Dive and Rubblebucket is at Thompson’s Point, and the Portland Comedy Festival continues with modern-day comedy legend Maria Bamford doing two shows at Port City Music Hall (early show sold out), and comic Ben Kronberg at Empire. Elsewhere, bluegrass legends Asleep at the Wheel are at Aura, and there’s a Tom Petty tribute night at Portland House of Music. At Geno’s, there’s Sterling Black, Bi Tyrant, Deadbeat Club and Phallus Uber Alles, and at the Apohadion, there’s Nova One, EDT and Janane Tripp. On Sunday, the comedy fest closes out with two sets from southern comedians Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Forrester, and at Portland House of Music, there’s the Outerspace Band.

Downeast this weekend, on Friday night the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor hosts First Nations blue artist Pura Fe, while in Ellsworth, there are three great shows: the 195th Army National Guard Band Friday night at the Grand Theatre, the Atlantic Clarion Steel Drum Band in Ellsworth Harbor Park, also on Friday night, and on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. 80s cover band Destroy Them My Robots, at the 80th anniversary party for the Grand Theatre, in Harbor Park. Also on Saturday, fiddler Gus LaCasse with guests Peter Lindquist and Zachary Miller are at Fogtown Brewing, also in Ellsworth. Across the bay on the Midcoast, on Saturday night, comedian Paula Poundstone is at the Strand Theatre, Amirite, Nice Life and Lisa/Liza are all at Rock City Coffee, and Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts a second anniversary party with food trucks and music from Kevin Fuller, Ryan Kijanka and the Tune Squad.

Up in Aroostook County, there’s the triumphant return of the Arootsakoostik Music Festival, a day-long concert set for Thomas Park in lovely New Sweden, just north of Caribou. Organized by local songwriter Travis Cyr, this year’s event goes from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, and features acts like the Ghost of Paul Revere, the Toughcats, the Mallett Brothers Band and lots more great Maine Americana and indie rock bands. It’s $25, there’s food trucks, and kids 10 and under get in for free. For more info, look them up on Facebook.

Want to get outdoors and learn something this weekend? A great way to do that is to hit up a historical tour — there are many in cities and towns all over Maine. In Bangor on Saturday, there’s one of only a few tours this summer of Mount Hope Cemetery, a fascinating tour through Bangor history that starts at noon; it’s $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and it starts at the main office at the cemetery. On the Midcoast, the Red Cloak Haunted History tours happen in a number of towns, combining history with legend; on Saturday, Camden starts at 7 p.m., while Bar Harbor, Boothbay Harbor and Hallowell all start at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Rockland is at 6 p.m. and Bar Harbor and Damariscotta are at 7:30 p.m. For meetup spots and prices, visit the Red Cloak website.

In theaters this weekend, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The First Purge” both hit screens, and in Bangor, the highly acclaimed new Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is at Bangor Mall Cinemas. On TV, season 10 of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” premieres on its new home of Netflix, and the new miniseries “Sharp Objects” premieres on HBO on Sunday.