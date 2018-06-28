The Weekender, June 29-July 1: Summertime is ripe for the picking

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, the Bangor Symphony and Geaghan’s Brewing offer a classical concert and beer pairing at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while just downstairs, bluegrass band Grassfed is at Black Bear Brewing. Elsewhere, DJ Viral is at Paddy Murphy’s, and the Trisha Mason Band is at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, enjoy the danceable sounds of Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Tune Squad at Paddy’s, acoustic duo Larry and Leslie at Nocturnem, and Dave Matthews tribute artist JD West at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

Down in Portland, on Friday night there’s the legendary band the Roots with guest Kenya Hall at the Maine State Pier — sure to be an epic show. Elsewhere, Primo Cubano is at Portland House of Music, Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun are at Empire, Phantom Vanity and Yeahman are at Bayside Bowl, the Gamma Goochies, Euphemia and Liberos are at Geno’s, and the Basement Tapes, an MST3K-style comedy troupe, riffs along to teen movie classic “Bring It On” at the Apohadion Theatre. On Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Payson Park there’s a field day for families, followed at 5 p.m. by a free concert from the always-entertaining What Cheer? Brigade. Later that night, there’s Covered in Bees, the Keeper Class and the Spillers at Portland House of Music, there’s emo/screamo tribute night at Empire, there’s country artist Sara Evans at Aura, there’s rockers HISS, Body Void, Hopeless Losers and KOVVN at Geno’s, the Wet Velvet Performance Art Collective at the Apohadion Theatre, and Max Garcia Conover and Kafari at One Longfellow Square. On Sunday, Bridget Mae Powers, Aisha Burns and Streetweeper are at the Apohadion.

Heading towards Down east, it’s Bar Harbor Pride Weekend, featuring events like a drag show at Carmen Verandah on Friday night, and music from Great Gale and Tammy & Jeana at the Lompoc Cafe on Saturday night. There’s also live music in Ellsworth this weekend, including the Fremont Street String Band on Friday night, and Beach Trash on Sunday night, both at Fogtown Brewing. Across the bay, on the Midcoast, on Friday, songwriter Andy Lightning is at Rock City Coffee in Rockland and songwriter Sara Trunzo is at the 93 Main Coffeehouse in Unity, and on Saturday, Americana trio the Ballroom Thieves perform at the Camden Opera House, and Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts a Grateful Dead tribute night, with special guest Jon Fishman of Phish. On Sunday, Hyperphonix is at Rock Harbor Brewing in Rockland, and When Particles Collide and the Hat Madder are at Three Tides in Belfast.

Strawberries! They are finally ready to be picked and eaten in Maine, and there are lots of places to do that this weekend. In eastern and central Maine, Stutzman’s in Sangerville says it’s the best picking they’ve ever seen, and they’ll be open Friday and Saturday. Treworgy’s in Levant will also be open for picking this weekend. In the town of Freedom, in Waldo County, the Dirigo Grange will host a strawberry festival from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Cape Elizabeth on Friday and Saturday, there’s the annual Cape Alliance Strawberry Festival, with food, fun, games and music all weekend.

Looking for some stuff to watch this weekend? On Netflix, the highly anticipated second season of “GLOW” premieres, and in cinemas, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” hits screens.