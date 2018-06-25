Hugh Jackman spotted at Bangor International Airport

Rockin' Out
By

Eagle-eyed folks hanging around Bangor International Airport on Monday morning spotted Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman departing the airport with his family.

According to an eyewitness, he stopped for gas at an Irving. We don’t know which one.

We’re not sure what he was up to, and judging by the look on his face in the above photo, he probably wanted to be left alone to enjoy the Maine vacation he’s presumably on. So if you see Hugh Jackman in Maine this weekend, please, just be cool.

Hugh Jackman smiles during the Japan premiere for his latest film “Greatest Showman” in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Emily Burnham

