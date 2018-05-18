Read this new Stephen King short story for free, and then look at pictures of his corgi

Stephen King shared on his website Thursday a freebie short story — a 32-page story called “Laurie,” about a dog, a man and Florida. It will make you cry. In a nice way. Not in an Ol’ Yeller way. Trust me.

At the end of the piece, King notes that the story is for Vixen, The Thing of Good, his elder dog (not to be confused with Molly, The Thing of Evil). While we would certainly appreciate an update as to the health status of the older King dog — we hope everything is OK! — we will also take this as an opportunity to share more photos of the King doggos. We don’t really need much of an excuse, to be honest.

