The Weekender, April 27-29: DJ battles, puppets and the first vegetables of spring

On Friday night in Bangor, there’s the spring edition of the Wax On DJ battle at the Bangor Arts Exchange, a dance party featuring hits from 1986 vs. hits from 1996. There’s also Improv Acadia’s last weekend at 51 Main in Bangor, before going back to Bar Harbor for the summer, with a night of improv based on real-life stories from BSO conductor Lucas Richman. There’s jam band Zesty at Black Bear Brewing in Bangor, there’s the Scolded Dogs at Paddy Murphy’s, and there’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus. In Orono, Roots, Rhythm & Dub are at Woodman’s. On Saturday, Maine metal bands Holy Filth, Teshuva, War Criminal and the Struggle Within are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s the annual Halfway to Halloween costume party with Jordan Kaulback at Paddy’s, and alt-rock band Piedmont is at Nocturnem.

On Friday night in Portland, comedian Anthony Jeselnik is at the State Theatre, songwriters Drew Holcomb and Josh Garrels are at Aura, it’s emo night at Portland House of Music, there’s some local comedy at Empire, jam bands Moon Boot Lover and Merther are at Bayside Bowl, metal bands Rosetta, Capture the Sun and Kyoty are at Geno’s, songwriter John Gorka plays a super sold-out show at One Longfellow Square, and Emily Ritz, Kacey Johansing and Morgan Bouton are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, local band Micromasse plays a release party for its new album, “In What Remains” at One Longfellow. There’s also the big band ensemble OurBigBand with Ben Allison at the Space Gallery, there’s a cancer benefit at Empire with Harsh Armadillo, metal bands Shabti, Grue, Garrotted and Apollyon are at Geno’s, and Olden Oak, Lisa/Liza and Ash and Herb are at the Apohadion. There’s also a plethora of tribute bands that night, including ’80s tribute band Girls Just Want To Have Fun and 90s tribute band Hello Newman at Port City Music Hall, hilarious hair metal band Steel Panther is at Aura, and a tribute to fictional soul band The Commitments at Portland House of Music.

On the midcoast this Friday, the legendary Bread and Puppet Theater performs at the Crosby Center in Belfast, while in Searsmont, there’s Maine comedy hosted by Ian Stuart at Thresher’s Brewing. In Rockland, there’s Trekkapalooza, an annual showcase of Midcoast bands including Drive-By Todd, the Extension Chords, Group Therapy, the Once Over, the Tune Squad and the Good Guys, set for the Strand Theatre; there’s also Spruce Top Holler at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday, there’s a record release party for the new album from electronic duo Quantum at Rock City Coffee.

What else is good this weekend? In Bangor, Penobscot Theatre Company’s new musical “The Spitfire Grill” opens at the Bangor Opera House. On Saturday, there’s the second annual Bar Harbor Comic-Con, set for 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside, featuring artists, vendors, gamers, cosplay and more. Admission is $7, free for 12 and under. Other fun stuff includes the Anah Shrine Circus, Friday through Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, and an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at WERU-FM’s Orland studios, celebrating WERU’s 30th birthday. Canoe races this weekend include the Piscataquis River Race, from Guilford to Dover-Foxcroft starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the Machias River Race at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It’s also Youth Wild Turkey Day on Saturday, which means hunters age 16 and younger can shoot up to two turkeys two days before regular turkey hunting season opens on Monday (John Holyoke can explain all the details for you in his story). And, don’t forget: the Bangor Farmer’s Market is back every Sunday for the next six months, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Abbott Square parking lot.

Also, this weekend brings a movie that’s the culmination of a decade of blockbuster movie-making and careful marketing: “Avengers: Infinity War” is now in theaters. See all of your favorite Marvel superheroes (EXCEPT HAWKEYE AND THE DEFENDERS) in one movie that’s in all major theaters. If you feel like staying home, season two of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu this week as well.