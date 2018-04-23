Zac Brown Band to play Bangor waterfront concert

The Zac Brown Band will return this fall for its third appearance at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

The band will perform in Bangor as part of its Down The Rabbit Hole Live tour on Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets for the concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 27. Tickets start at $40.75.

Blending rock n’ roll with country, the Zac Brown Band has cross-genre appeal, working with everything from Sara Bareilles to Dave Grohl. The band’s latest album, “Welcome Home,” came out in 2017, To date, the group has sold more than 25 million singles and eight million albums, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Other country shows at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion include Jason Aldean on May 27, the Southern Uprising Tour on July 7, Keith Urban on Aug. 5 and Kenny Chesney on Aug. 16.