The Weekender, April 13-15: It’s all going to the dogs

In Bangor on Friday night, there are lots of things to do, including the monthly show from improv troupe the Focus Group at 8 p.m. at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer. It’s also Emo Night at the Bangor Arts Exchange (local musicians play your favorite emo songs for you to scream along to), the Band Apollo plays at Paddy Murphy’s, and it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus. Up in Orono, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is at the Collins Center for the Arts, Zesty is at Black Bear Brewing, and Phosphenes is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, take the whole fam damily to Traxxas Monster Trucks at the Cross Insurance Center (two shows Saturday, one Sunday). That evening, country singer Pam Tillis is at the Gracie Theatre, Improv Acadia performs at 51 Main St., The Blake Rosso Band is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, rockers Circus are at Paddy’s, and bluegrass band Seagrass is at Black Bear Brewing in Orono.

Friday night in Portland has a pretty jam-packed lineup, so let’s get right to it. First off, Papa Roach will cut your life into pieces at the State Theatre that night, with guests Nothing More and Escape the Fate. Just down the street on Congress, there’s Colly, Acadia and Yamin Alma at Empire. Stephen King’s favorite James McMurtry with guest Joel Thetford are at Port City Music Hall, and at the Space Gallery, there are punk bands Vundabar (video above), Ratboys and Snowhaus. Elsewhere, there’s a showcase of female vocalists from the Portland area at Portland House of Music, there’s the Gibson Brothers at One Longfellow Square, there’s Builder of the House, Mr. and Mrs F-Smart, and Forget Forget at Bayside Bowl, metal bands Necronomichrist, Ripfence, WTDWD and POPEiem at Geno’s, and Greef and Lauren Tosswill at the Apohadion Theatre.

On Saturday in Portland, Steve Earle and the Duhks and the Mastersons are at the State Theatre. It’s also the first of two nights of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Port City Music Hall. Elsewhere, there’s a Joe Cocker tribute night at Portland House of Music, Waker and Honey Talk at Empire, and Muck and the Mires, Crunchtime and Tiger Bomb at Bayside Bowl. Local metal bands Eldemur Krimm, Medusa’s Disco and Pigboat are at Geno’s, and violinist Yaeko Miranda Elmaleh is at Mayo Street Arts. On Sunday, Stars and Dan Mangan are at Aura, and there’s an evening of modern chamber music at the Space Gallery, presented by the Portland Chamber Festival.

On the midcoast, on Friday night, the Juniper String Quartet performs at 7 p.m. at the Crosby Center in Belfast, and it’s Pecha Kucha night at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Rockland. On Saturday, there’s Saturday afternoon jazz at the Belfast Boathouse at 2 p.m., and Beatles tribute act Beatles For Sale is at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts. On Sunday, songwriter Jake Shimabukuro is at the Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Also, as if you needed more convincing that it’s spring, this weekend brings the annual Bud Light Reggae Fest at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, which functions as a sort of unofficial end to ski season, as well as a chance to hear some fantastic reggae bands and get your party on at the ‘Loaf. Click here for more information.

In Portland, it’s opening weekend at Hadlock Field, with the Sea Dogs taking on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are only $13-$14! What a deal. In the Bangor area, the annual Souadabscook Canoe Race is set for Hampden, with from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Bog Road put-in. The race kicking off at noon ending at the Waterworks in downtown Hampden. Back in Portland, on Sunday, the Stars on Ice tour visits the Cross Insurance Arena, featuring many of the figure skaters you knew and loved during the Winter Olympics earlier this year. The performance is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Finally, this weekend on TV there’s the premiere of another reboot of “Lost in Space” on Netflix, and season four of mystery series “Bosch” goes up on Amazon. In cinemas, teen horror flick “Truth or Dare” hits screens, and in Bangor specifically, Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is here this week at Bangor Mall Cinemas.