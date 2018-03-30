‘The Tommyknockers’ could be the next Stephen King adaptation to hit big screens

A movie version of “The Tommyknockers,” King’s 1987 novel, is reportedly being shopped around to studios and streaming services.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that director and producer James Wan (“The Conjuring”), Roy Lee (“IT) and Larry Sanitsky (the producer of the original ABC miniseries) have teamed up to bring King’s novel to life. There’s no word about a studio, when it would go into production, or when it might come out, but apparently, interest is there.

The novel was made into a (not terribly well-received) miniseries on ABC in 1993.

“The Tommyknockers” is about the small Maine town Haven, and the unearthed spacecraft that is possessing them and giving them enhanced abilities. One man is unaffected by the spacecraft, and he tries to save the town. King has called the book “awful” and wrote it while in the throes of alcohol and drug addiction. Nevertheless, it is one of King’s bestselling books of all time.

