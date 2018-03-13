Rapper Logic coming to Bangor waterfront in June

Logic, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rapper, will bring his Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour to Bangor in June, along with guests NF and Kyle.

The show is set for Saturday, June 9 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 16.

On Friday, Logic released a new, surprise mixtape, “Bobby Tarantino II,” featuring rappers like 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa. Logic shot to fame in 2017 with the release of “Everybody,” which spawned the top ten Billboard hit “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song, about suicide prevention, was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and was number one on the Spotify charts for several weeks.

Logic joins other current pop artists already announced for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer, including Imagine Dragons on June 8, Paramore on June 21, and Pentatonix on Aug. 30. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.