Paramore and Foster the People set for June show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Photo of Paramore courtesy Fueled by Ramen Records

Alt-pop band Paramore will bring its After Laughter Summer Tour to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer, with guests Foster the People.

Tickets for the concert, set for Thursday, June 21, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16 via Ticketmaster.

Paramore has since 2004 grown to become one of the most popular rock acts in the world, with four multi-platinum albums including “Riot” and “Brand New Eyes,” as well as a number of top forty singles including “Ain’t It Fun,” “Misery Business” and “Still Into You.” Fronted by the charismatic Hayley Williams, the band won a Grammy for Best Rock Song for “Ain’t It Fun” in 2015.

Foster the People is a California indie pop band that shot to fame with its 2011 hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” reaching number three on the Billboard charts. The band has released three albums, including 2017’s “Sacred Hearts Club.”

Other rock acts set for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer include Imagine Dragons on June 8, Foreign and Whitesnake on June 15, and the Impact Music Festival July 27-29.

