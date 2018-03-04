Molly, the Thing of Evil: Stephen King’s corgi cover girl

In what is undoubtedly the cutest news to come out of this week, Stephen King’s beloved corgi — Molly, the Thing of Evil — now has her true moment in the spotlight. She’s made the cover of a magazine local to Northwest Florida, not far from where the Kings have their winter home.

Proud dog papa King tweeted the image Sunday morning.

The Thing of Evil a cover girl? What is this world coming to? pic.twitter.com/N8uxlBatDA — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2018

Beachcomber, based in Destin, not too far from Pensacola on the panhandle, posted a behind the scenes image of her photo shoot on their Facebook page.

Molly may be nearly as famous as her famous dog dad. The corgi has appeared in countless tweets from King over the years — in fact, we assembled a number of the cutest ones in a big blog post a couple years ago. Here are some of the newer ones:

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, begins her mission to kill winter. pic.twitter.com/VEpZTWlcgi — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 3, 2018

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, discovers Donald Trump's tax returns. Wants to know what "bark-ruptcies" are. pic.twitter.com/8qOcS2y9Mp — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

Hey, we recognize that bench! Right next to the Hannibal Hamlin statue in downtown Bangor.