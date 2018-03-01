Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case to play June concert in Bangor

Maine native Ray LaMontagne will make his second appearance at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this summer, when he plays a June concert with alt-country singer-songwriter Neko Case.

The Thursday, June 28 show is part of LaMontagne’s Part Of The Light tour, tickets for which go on sale on Friday, March 9 via Ticketmaster.

LaMontagne’s seventh album, “Part of the Light,” will come out on May 18, and was written and produced entirely by the artist himself. LaMontagne’s 2004 debut album “Trouble” featured the hit single of the same name and eventually sold more than 500,000 copies. Later albums include “Till The Sun Turns Black,” “Gossip in the Grain” which featured the hit single “You Are the Best Thing,” and “God Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise,” which won the Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Though LaMontagne was born in New Hampshire, he was raised in western Maine, mostly in the Lewiston area. He last played in Bangor in May 2011.

Neko Case has released six solo albums and seven albums with Canadian indie rock band the New Pornographers; she has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.