Imagine Dragons coming to Bangor waterfront this summer

Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum selling American rock group, will make a stop on its Summer 2018 “Evolve” tour at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

The band, with guest artist Grace VanderWaal, will play on Friday, June 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 via Ticketmaster. Lawn seats start at $35.

Las Vegas-based Imagine Dragons’ 2012 debut album “Night Visions,” has sold seven million copies worldwide and spawned the number one U.S. rock single “Radioactive,” as well as the follow up single, “Demons.” The band is known for its electronica-tinged alt-rock. Its newest album, “Evolve,” came out in June 2017 and featured the hit singles “Believer” and “Thunder.”

Imagine Dragons joins other rock acts set to play the 2018 Waterfront Concerts season on the Bangor Waterfront, including Foreigner and Whitesnake on June 15, and the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton on July 5.