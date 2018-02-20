‘I Love the 2000s’ tour to bring Ja Rule and Ashanti to Bangor

Buoyed by the popularity of the “I Love the 90s” tours stops in Bangor, the “I Love the 2000s” tour will include the Cross Insurance Center in its spring and summer tour this year.

The tour, featuring hip hop and R&B stars from the 2000s, including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ma$e, Soulja Boy and Chingy, will make its Bangor stop on Friday, April 20. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 via Ticketmaster, and start at $39.

The five artists featured on the tour are responsible for a number of early 2000s hits, including “Always On Time” from Ja Rule and Ashanti, “Feel So Good” and “Foolish” from Ashanti, “Mo Money Mo Problems” from Ma$e, “Crank That” from Soulja Boy and “Right Thurr” from Chingy.