‘I Love the 2000s’ tour to bring Ja Rule and Ashanti to Bangor

Rockin' Out
By

Buoyed by the popularity of the “I Love the 90s” tours stops in Bangor, the “I Love the 2000s” tour will include the Cross Insurance Center in its spring and summer tour this year.

The tour, featuring hip hop and R&B stars from the 2000s, including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ma$e, Soulja Boy and Chingy, will make its Bangor stop on Friday, April 20. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 via Ticketmaster, and start at $39.

The five artists featured on the tour are responsible for a number of early 2000s hits, including “Always On Time” from Ja Rule and Ashanti, “Feel So Good” and “Foolish” from Ashanti, “Mo Money Mo Problems” from Ma$e, “Crank That” from Soulja Boy and “Right Thurr” from Chingy.

Ashanti arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.