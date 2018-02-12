Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton coming to Bangor this summer

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton are set for a July concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

The show, set for Thursday, July 5, will feature two sets by both bands, with an extended jam session in which the two guitarists play together. This will be the second summer in a row Miller and Frampton have toured together

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Steve Miller is best known for his countless hits with his band in the 1970s and early 80s, including “The Joker,” “Rock n’ Me” and “Fly Like An Eagle.” In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Peter Frampton’s 1976 live album “Frampton Comes Alive!” is one of the top-selling records of all time, going platinum eight times and spawning hits like “Baby I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

Other concerts set for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer include Foreigner and Whitesnake on June 15, and a number of country concerts.