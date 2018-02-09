Second title added to lineup of new Stephen King books this year: ‘Elevation’

Just a few weeks after announcing “The Outsider,” a new novel set for publication in May 2018, Stephen King has wasted no time in announcing another new release: “Elevation,” a novella.

“Elevation” is due out in October, and according to publisher Simon & Schuster checks in at a tidy 144 pages, and is set in one of King’s old fictional haunts, Castle Rock, which also happens to be the setting for a hotly anticipated anthology series coming this summer. A plot description posted on the website describes it as follows:

Although Scott Carey doesn’t look any different, he’s been steadily losing weight. There are a couple of other odd things, too. He weighs the same in his clothes and out of them, no matter how heavy they are. Scott doesn’t want to be poked and prodded. He mostly just wants someone else to know, and he trusts Doctor Bob Ellis. In the small town of Castle Rock, the setting of many of King’s most iconic stories, Scott is engaged in a low grade—but escalating—battle with the lesbians next door whose dog regularly drops his business on Scott’s lawn. One of the women is friendly; the other, cold as ice. Both are trying to launch a new restaurant, but the people of Castle Rock want no part of a gay married couple, and the place is in trouble. When Scott finally understands the prejudices they face–including his own—he tries to help. Unlikely alliances, the annual foot race, and the mystery of Scott’s affliction bring out the best in people who have indulged the worst in themselves and others.

Sounds fun. Add it to your calendars, constant readers.