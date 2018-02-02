Stephen King apologizes for ‘thoughtless tweet’ about Republican train crash

A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

Stephen King sent out a tweet yesterday calling the Virginia train crash involving several Republican lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and speaker of the house Paul Ryan, “karma.” About four hours later, he apologized, though not without a caveat.

A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary). It should be pointed out, too, that those Republican politicians, who can be heartless when they vote, immediately got out to help. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

King then linked to a GoFundMe page set up to help the bus driver that was killed in the crash.

We spent yesterday covering a train accident because hundreds of members of Congress were on board. But the real tragedy is Chris Foley, who was killed. His family and baby need your support — if you’re able, please consider helping them. https://t.co/YOJuSdb2F1 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 2, 2018

Other media outlets noted that King himself was involved in a serious car crash in 1999.