New teaser trailer for Stephen King series ‘Castle Rock’ released, with more clues revealed

Stephen King fans have been waiting for what seems like years for any additional information on “Castle Rock,” the new Hulu series set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, part of the King universe and the setting for books like “The Dead Zone,” “Cujo” and “Needful Things.”

Well, this week a little bit more information was leaked, as producers shared another teaser trailer for the series that will air during the Super Bowl this weekend. Our major takeaways from it:

Shawshank Prison will play a major role in the series.

What’s the deal with those masks? Nefarious doings, or just Halloween fun? Knowing Stephen King, probably both.

Is that German Shepard supposed to make us think of Cujo?

Sissy Spacek has still got it.

Most important: The series premieres this summer. Whether that’s June, July or August, we have yet to find out, but that’s the first definitive timetable other than “2018” we’ve been given so far.

“Castle Rock” was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, and is produced by Shaw and Thomason, J.J. Abrams and Liz Glotzer. It stars Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Sissy Spacek, Terry O’Quinn, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard (a.k.a. Pennywise).